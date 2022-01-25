July 19, 1951-January 17, 2022

WATERLOO—Larry Eugene Cody, 70, of Waterloo, IA, died Monday, January 17, 2022 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home of natural causes. He was born July 19, 1951 in Memphis, TN, son of Frank Cody and Lizzie Epps; he continued to be raised by Shep and Mamie Johnson. ?He married Sylvia Moorhead in Waterloo; they later divorced. He also had a life partner, Diane Jenkins.

He graduated from East High School and Hawkeye Tech and served five years in the US Army (Korean Conflict). His work career included John Deere, a high wire lineman for the telephone company in Des Moines and various foundry jobs.

Survived by: his wife, Charlotte Brock Cody; five sons, Tony (Shay) Cody, Troy Cody, Cortez Cody, Shawn Cody and Nathaniel Cody; two daughters, Tracy Jennings and Ebony (Trevor) King; grand¬children, Chanel Guyton, Blake LeFlore, Journey Cody, Jasmine Cody, Cheyenne Cody and Kaeyon Moore; two sisters, Mammie Louise Johnson and Christine Johnson; five brothers, Willie (Viola) Cody, Melvin (Jeanette) Johnson, Arthur (Patricia) Johnson, James Henry Johnson and Clyde Johnson; and a host of nephews, nieces and friends

Preceded in death by: his parents, Frank Cody, Lizzie Epps and Shep and Mamie Johnson; one sister, Patricia Muhammad; and one brother, Eddie Johnson.

Larry leaves a huge void in the hearts of those who love him. ?

Memorials may be directed to Unity Presbyterian Church (1149 Hammond Avenue, Waterloo, 50702) and American Eagle Foundation (P.O. Box 333, Pigeon Forge, TN 37868).

Services were held Monday, January 24 at Unity Presbyterian Church on Hammond Ave. with burial in Garden of Memories. Full Military Rites were conducted by American Legion Post #138 and VFW Post #1623. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.