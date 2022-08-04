May 27, 1944-July 31, 2022

WATERLOO-Larry Earl McGrane, 78, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 31, at Mercy One Medical Center.

He was born May 27, 1944, in Waterloo, the son of Henry Adrian and Erma Toll McGrane. He married Diane Delagardelle on June 19, 1976 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.

Larry graduated from Columbus High School in 1962 and served in the Iowa National Guard. He was also a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus member. He was employed with the Department of Transportation as a construction technician for 36 years. Larry was a league bowler and worked with Bowl For Kids Sake for many years. He enjoyed watching golf and baseball on TV.

Survivors include: his wife, Diane of Waterloo; his children, Miranda (Jason) Arends of Cedar Rapids and Larry (Regina) McGrane of Weatherford, OK; a granddaughter, Ariel Arends; his brothers, Bill (Margaret) McGrane of Waterloo, Terry (Mickey) McGrane of Cedar Falls, Rich (Nancy) McGrane of Cedar Falls, and Pat McGrane of Waterloo; his sisters, Joan Craig of Waterloo, Barb (Jim) Reidy of Waterloo, Mary Jane (Jim) Osgood of Waterloo, and Linda (Mike) Watkins of Waterloo; his sister-in-law, JoEllen McGrane of Des Moines and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his brother, Tom McGrane; his brothers-in-law, Bob Craig and John Harvey; his niece, Cara McGrane.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 9th, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation from 4-8 p.m. Monday, August 8th, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. 4th Degree Knights of Columbus rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church. The Mass will be livestreamed on the parish website, www.queenofpeaceparish.net.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Columbus Catholic High School. Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com