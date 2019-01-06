Larry E. Peters

(1932-2018)
LA PORTE CITY — Larry Eugene Peters, 86, of Cherry Valley, Ill., formerly of La Porte City, died Monday, Dec. 31, of natural causes.
He was born May 7, 1932, in La Porte City, son of Esther (Edmonds) and Louie Peters. He married Lucille “Lucy” Kacher on April 4, 1956. She preceded him in death in 1992.
He graduated from La Porte City High School in 1950 and served in the Air Force from 1952 to 1956. He worked for Rath Packing Co. from 1956 to 1984, and as an independent custom drapery installer. He also worked at K & P Pattern Co. as a handyman for several years. For the past six years, he lived with his children in Cherry Valley. While living in Waterloo, he was a member of Blessed Sacrament parish. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Rita Council 7624 in Rockford, Ill.
Survived by: a son, Jeff Peters (Teresa) of Cherry Valley; a daughter, Angela Peters of Loves Park, Ill.; two grandchildren, Jennifer of Nashville, Tenn., and Madelynn of Cherry Valley; two sisters, Pat Sparks of La Porte City and Velda Brown of North Aurora, Ill.; and a brother, Ronnie of La Porte City.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; and two brothers, Laverne and Jerry.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Waterloo, with a rosary at 9 a.m. followed by visitation until services. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery with military rites performed by Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and the Air Force Honor Guard. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: can be directed to the church.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Larry enjoyed fishing, traveling and playing cards. He also loved to play with the family dogs, Charley and Dixie.
