EVANSDALE — Larry E. Martinez Jr., 57, of Evansdale, died Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born April 7, 1961, in Colorado Springs, Colo., son of Larry Sr. and Doris (Bartels) Martinez. He married Rashelle Nunnally on June 10, 2006, in Las Vegas.
Larry was a maintenance manager with PPG (formerly MetoKote) in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: his wife of Evansdale; a daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Niedert of New Hartford; a son, Gordon (Cassidy) Abkes of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren; two sisters, Rosemary (Larry) Townsend of Pueblo, Colo., and Loretta (Carlos) Martinez of Fountain, Colo.; and a brother, Tom (Chrissy) Martinez of Palmer Lake, Colo.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Family-directed Celebration of Life: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2125 W. Lone Tree Road, Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
