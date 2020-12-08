Larry E. Hamilton, 81 of Waterloo, died at his home, Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was born November 25, 1939 in Austin, Minn., son of Elmer W. and Lucille L. (Kath) Hamilton. He married Patricia Lappe in 1966 and they later divorced. Larry retired from Metropolitan Transit Authority in 2000. He is survived by his children: Lisa Elliott of Altoona; Leslie Hamilton of Las Vegas; and Larry E. Hamilton Jr. of Waterloo. One granddaughter: Sharon Hamilton. Brother Phillip Hamilton of Elk Run Heights. Two sisters: Donna (Bill) McDermott of Waterloo; and Carol (Dennis) Thompson of Janesville. Larry is preceded in death by his brother: Gary Hamilton.