Larry E. Evans

(1943-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Larry Eugene Evans, 75, died at home Dec. 3.
He was born Dec. 9, 1943, in Cedar Falls, son of Robert and Dorothy (Kelley) Evans. On Feb. 14, 1988, he married Lisa Hopkins in Waterloo.
Larry graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1963. He worked for Construction Machinery Co. in assembly and painting, and Cedar Falls Community Schools as a carpenter and in maintenance until his retirement. He also worked as a contractor, renovating several homes in the Cedar Valley.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Lori (Robert) Larsen of Valrico, Fla.; a son, Gregg of Cedar Falls; a granddaughter, Ashley Larsen of Ellicott City, Md.; a grandson, Bryce Larsen of Cambridge, Mass.; three brothers, Bob Evans and Gary (Terri) Evans, both of Cedar Falls, and Kent Evans of Allison; three sisters, Karen Katzenmeyer of Billings, Mo., Pam Schneiderman of Allison and Gina (Tom) Leonard of New Hampton; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Jocko.
Preceded in death by: his brother, Steve Evans.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, at Richardson Funeral Service, with burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Larry was known for his big heart. He loved people and accepted everyone for who they were. He put family first as a loving husband and father, always supportive and present. There will forever be a hole in the hearts of those lives he touched, whether family, friend or neighbor.
