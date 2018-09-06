Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Larry E. Curtis

WATERLOO — Larry E. Curtis, 61, of Waterloo, died Monday, Aug. 27, at home.

He was born Feb. 12, 1957, in Waterloo, son of Joseph and Vinita (Woods) Curtis. He married Janice Rosenoe on July 5, 1986; they later divorced.

Larry graduated from Waterloo East High and received a degree from Hawkeye Tech in automotive technology and body and collision work. He was a service station manager at the Coastal, later Vista Station for 25 years, retiring in 2005.

Survived by: a son, Joshua Curtis of Waterloo; two brothers, Richard Curtis of Waterloo and Michael Curtis of Ames; a sister, Dianne Espino of Waterloo; and a grandson, Shayne King of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and grandparents.

Family-directed memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Heartland Vineyard Church (3211 Titan Trail, Waterloo).

Larry enjoyed painting, and listening to classical music on the radio. He was also skilled at making fly fishing gear for his fishing excursions.

