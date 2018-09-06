WATERLOO — Larry E. Curtis, 61, of Waterloo, died Monday, Aug. 27, at home.
He was born Feb. 12, 1957, in Waterloo, son of Joseph and Vinita (Woods) Curtis. He married Janice Rosenoe on July 5, 1986; they later divorced.
Larry graduated from Waterloo East High and received a degree from Hawkeye Tech in automotive technology and body and collision work. He was a service station manager at the Coastal, later Vista Station for 25 years, retiring in 2005.
Survived by: a son, Joshua Curtis of Waterloo; two brothers, Richard Curtis of Waterloo and Michael Curtis of Ames; a sister, Dianne Espino of Waterloo; and a grandson, Shayne King of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and grandparents.
Family-directed memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Heartland Vineyard Church (3211 Titan Trail, Waterloo).
Larry enjoyed painting, and listening to classical music on the radio. He was also skilled at making fly fishing gear for his fishing excursions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.