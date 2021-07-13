July 28, 1936-July 10, 2021

HUDSON-Larry Don Andorf, 84, of Hudson, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital – Methodist Campus in Rochester, MN. He was born July 28, 1936, in Waterloo, son of Arthur and Anna (Jensen) Andorf. Larry graduated from Hudson High School with the Class of 1955. On March 18, 1956, he was married to Audrey Alice Patten at the Zion Lutheran Church of Hudson. Larry farmed in the area for a while and was a plumber, proudly owning and operating All-Star Plumbing & Heating. He retired in 1999.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Audrey; and his father and mother-in-law, Stewart Patten & Alice Patten. He is survived by his children: Deb (Dave) Boike of Fayette, Teri (Jerry) Fruchtenicht of rural Cedar Falls, Sandy (Jeff) Olson of St. Croix Falls, WI, and Scott (Penny) Andorf of rural Cedar Falls; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Larry’s funeral service will be 10:00 am Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls with visitation on Wednesday from 4-6:00 also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Washington Chapel Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Larry loved being outdoors and was a big fan of John Wayne. He was an accomplished trap shooter scoring a perfect 100 consecutive shots the day after his 65th birthday. Above all else, Larry loved his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.