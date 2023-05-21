October 17, 1934-May 17, 2023

EVANSDALE-Larry Dean Lindaman, 88, of Evansdale, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the UnityPoint Health Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Larry was born on October 17, 1934, in Ackley, Iowa, the son of Henry and Dena (Oelmann) Lindaman. He grew up in Ackley and Cedar Falls, where he attended school. After high school, Larry worked at Rath Packing in Waterloo, also working for various construction companies including Sands, Huntley, and retiring from Watco Construction.

On May 9, 1953, Larry was united in marriage to Ethel Biemann at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple were blessed to welcome 4 children into their family. When Larry wasn’t busy working, he was a Boy Scout Master, enjoyed camping, crafting, and being vendors at craft fairs with his wife Ethel. He was extremely hardworking, but he was a true, dedicated family man. He will be dearly missed by his loving family.

Larry is survived by his children Michael (Gaya) Lindaman of Loudon, TN, Randall (Deanne) Lindaman of Jesup, Barbara (Craig) Reinking of Grundy Center and Brenda (Craig) Harrison of Owatonna, MN; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Bonnie (Jim) Wilson, and Betty Biemann, both of Waterloo. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Ethel; great-granddaughter Gabriella; siblings Elvina Saathoff, William Lindaman and Vernon Lindaman.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 24th from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM at the St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, 1122 W. 11th Street, Waterloo, Iowa 50702. Burial will follow services at the St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery in Denver. Memorials may be directed to the church or to UnityPoint Hospice. Locke at Tower Park has been entrusted with arrangements. For messages of condolence, please visit www.lockefuneralservices.com