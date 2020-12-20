May 22, 1941—December 18, 2020

READLYN-Larry Dean Hagenow, 79, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Larry was born on May 22, 1941, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Wilbert Carl and Ruby Louise (Warnke) Hagenow. He was united in marriage to Doris Ann Thurm on November 13, 1960 at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Larry retired after 30 years from John Deere.

Larry enjoyed farming and golfing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching them in their activities

Larry is survived by his wife, Doris Hagenow of Readlyn; three daughters, Paige (Troy) Kuethe of Geneseo, Illinois; Penny (Jeff) Schmidt of Readlyn; Tempest (KC) Hutcheson of Indianola; eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Connie (Roger) Buhr of Readlyn and Sherri (Doug) Koschmeder of Readlyn; and two sisters-in-law, Ruth (David) Wittenburg of Readlyn and Shirley Thurm of Denver.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Steve Hagenow.