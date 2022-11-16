 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Larry Dean Buchholz

Larry Dean Buchholz

November 3, 2022

NEWTON-Larry Dean Buchholz of Newton, IA, formerly of Traer, IA, passed away peacefully at his home on November 3, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Community Heights Alliance Church in Newton. The family will greet friends from 5:00 until 7:00 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home in Newton. Cards can be sent to Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home as they are handling arrangements. Memorials can be directed to “Community Heights Alliance Church Men’s Ministry.” Online condolences may be left at www.pencefh.com

