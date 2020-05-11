Larry D. Smith

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1942-2020)

MORRISON — Larry Dean Smith, 77, of Morrison, died at his home Sunday, May 10, of pancreatic cancer.

He was born July 30, 1942, in Waterloo, son of Frank and Elizabeth (Dingel) Smith. He married Eileen Harms on Feb. 3, 1963. Larry graduated from Universal Trade School in Omaha, Neb., as an automobile mechanic June 21, 1963.

He leased the Sinclair gas station in Reinbeck, worked at Smitty’s Tire & Appliance in Cedar Falls and John Deere in Waterloo, was owner/operator of Smith’s Tire & Repair Service in Reinbeck and then retired from Richelieu Foods in Grundy Center. Larry had side jobs of junking and smelting metals.

Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Victoria (Bill) Gelhaus of North Liberty, and Lisa Fisher of Alvaton, Ky.; grandchildren Shane (Erin) Slifer, Nicholas (Tarah) Slifer, Luke (Crystal) Ware, Shelby Pagel, and Austin Pagel; stepgrandchildren, Carrie (Nathan) DeHerrera, Stephanie (Yancey) Dautremont and Christian Gelhaus; great-grandchildren, Kaesyn, Maxsen, Sutter, Sterling, Slater and Isaac; stepgreat-grandchildren, Grace, Noah, Kayla and Alexandria; and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.