Larry D. Smith

(1942-2020)
MORRISON — Larry Dean Smith, 77, of Morrison, died at his home Sunday, May 10, of pancreatic cancer.
He was born July 30, 1942, in Waterloo, son of Frank and Elizabeth (Dingel) Smith. He married Eileen Harms on Feb. 3, 1963. Larry graduated from Universal Trade School in Omaha, Neb., as an automobile mechanic June 21, 1963.
He leased the Sinclair gas station in Reinbeck, worked at Smitty’s Tire & Appliance in Cedar Falls and John Deere in Waterloo, was owner/operator of Smith’s Tire & Repair Service in Reinbeck and then retired from Richelieu Foods in Grundy Center. Larry had side jobs of junking and smelting metals.
Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Victoria (Bill) Gelhaus of North Liberty, and Lisa Fisher of Alvaton, Ky.; grandchildren Shane (Erin) Slifer, Nicholas (Tarah) Slifer, Luke (Crystal) Ware, Shelby Pagel, and Austin Pagel; stepgrandchildren, Carrie (Nathan) DeHerrera, Stephanie (Yancey) Dautremont and Christian Gelhaus; great-grandchildren, Kaesyn, Maxsen, Sutter, Sterling, Slater and Isaac; stepgreat-grandchildren, Grace, Noah, Kayla and Alexandria; and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Donald “Tony” and Gary Smith; in-laws, Marylin Smith, Delah (Bill) Friedel, James (Bev) Harms; and nieces, Chandra Smith and Sarah Harms.
Services: A private graveside service will be held at Washington Township Cemetery in Morrison. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials: to the family.
Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing and vacationing with his family in his younger years. Later, he enjoyed going to the casino, playing dice and card games with family and friends. An all-time favorite was watching WWE wrestling. What Larry loved most of all was spending time with his family and friends.
