June 27, 1941-October 19, 2022

Larry D. Oltrogge passed away on Wednesday, October 19 at his home in the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.

Larry was born June 27, 1941 in Waverly, the son of Lorenz W. and Renetta Bunger Oltrogge. He graduated from Wapsie Valley, Readlyn High School in 1959. He attended Wartburg College and the University of Iowa.

Larry enlisted in the US Army during the Vietnam War from 1962 to 1965. He was united in marriage to Lana Chase-Gilbert on June 19, 1971 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waterloo.

He began his career as a public accountant from 1965 to 1969. Larry then spent the next 30 years in the cemetery business, where he became owner of Garden of Memories and Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, along with two cemeteries in Minnesota. After retiring from the cemetery business, he then spent the next 25 years as a real estate broker in Waterloo. Larry served for 18 years on various Catholic school boards, including St. Mary’s and Columbus. He served on the board of directors of the Association of Iowa Cemeteries and was president for 2 terms. He served on the board of directors and as president of the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Board of Realtors. He also volunteered his time to many different service organizations.

Larry loved to fish and golf. He enjoyed watching all kinds of sports and was proud to call himself an avid Hawkeye fan.

Larry is survived by his wife; sons, David (Heather) Oltrogge, Danny (Sara) Oltrogge, Matt (Renee) Oltrogge, and Andy (Brooke) Oltrogge; daughters, Amy Van Arsdale, Liz (James) Feist, Emily (Troy) Oltrogge; 10 grandchildren, Mitchell, Mason, Jada, Anthony, Jalal, Bella, Gia, Zoey, Jax and Leah; a sister, Shirley Warnke and brothers, Vern (Linda) Oltrogge and Ronnie (Linda) Oltrogge.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am, Monday, October 24, 2022 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Waterloo, IA with burial at a later date. Public visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00pm, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation will continue one hour before services at Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Monday. The funeral mass will be live streamed at https://www.queenofpeaceparish.net.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com