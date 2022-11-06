May 11, 1945-November 3, 2022

RAYMOND-Larry D. Kibbee, 77, of Raymond, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, of natural causes. He was born May 11, 1945, the son of Ray L. and Lillie Bell (Bird) Kibbee.

Larry graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1964. He married Josetta “Jo” Fowlkes on July 31, 1964, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She preceded him in death on November 30, 2018.

Larry was employed at John Deere Waterloo Works for 33 years, retiring on January 1, 1997.

Larry loved his family and grandchildren. He was a kid at heart and quite the trickster. He loved tinkering, video games, playing pepper and board games. Larry had a love for being outdoors, planting, mowing, fishing, and traveling.

Left to cherish his memories include a son, Randy (Ferresa) Kibbee; a daughter, Dénna (Craig) Cornwell; four grandchildren, Tyler (Taylor) Kibbee, Camie Jo (Zach) Thornblade, Michael (Jordan) Cornwell, and Madison (Jeff) Schultz; five great-grandchildren, Rylon and Parklynne Kibbee, Adaline Thornblade, Hudson and Loretta “Letty” Cornwell, and one on the way; two brothers, Kenneth (Gloria) Kibbee, and Rick (Ann Marie) Kibbee; four sisters, Betty Salisbury, Eleanor “Ellie” Pierce, Dixie (David) Athey, and his twin sister, Mary (John) Randall; and a sister-in-law, Dorie Kibbee.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Lil; his beloved wife, Jo; and two brothers, Staff Sgt. William “Bill” and Edmund Kibbee.

A family directed Celebration of Life Open House will be held from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Rotary Reserve and Lodge, 5932 North Union Road Cedar Falls, IA, 50613.

Memorials: may be directed to St. Croix Hospice, 6112 Chancellor Dr, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

