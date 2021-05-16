Larry Brecunier was born August 4, 1950 to Robert and Evelyn Brecunier. He was raised in Cedar Falls, Iowa along with younger brothers Doug, Bret & Stuart. After high school graduation, Larry moved to Minneapolis to attend Dunwoody Institute where he obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering and met his former wife, Claudette. After marrying Claudette in 1971, the family moved back to Iowa to be closer to Larry’s family. There, they raised 3 beautiful daughters: April, Lea and Chelsea. Larry was an excellent, loving, involved father who loved his girls more than anything. There wasn’t much he couldn’t fix, design or build and often involved the girls in chores and projects providing life-long learning experiences from bleeding brakes to fixing the lawn mower to building a dog house. Larry was often referred to as the ‘Fun Uncle’ by his many adoring nieces and nephews – he loved children and they loved him!! In 1985, the family moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where Larry accepted a position with Square D Company. In 1988, Larry sustained a traumatic brain injury. After completion of rehab, he moved back to Iowa and lived with his parents until their deaths in 2018 and 2019. It was a difficult road for Larry after the injury, but he was fortunate to be surrounded by the love and support of his family and close friends, never losing his excellent sense of humor. Larry never knew a stranger and always had a smile and / or joke at the ready. Larry had a lifelong passion for music and was very proud of his record collection which at one time reached 10,000!! He passed his love for music onto his 3 daughters who all have an appreciation for a wide range of genres. Larry was an avid bowler and enjoyed bowling with his father & brothers at various times. He had numerous friend through the various leagues.