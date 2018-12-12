Larry Bolt

(1938-2018)
TRAER — Larry Lee Bolt, 79, of Traer, died Monday, Dec. 10, at Sunrise Hill Care Center, Traer
He was born Dec. 12, 1938, in Waterloo, son of Ralph and Dorothy (Bodle) Bolt. He married Anna Rodriguez, and they later divorced. On June 14, 1997, he married Sharon Whannel Sivertsen.
Larry graduated from Dinsdale High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Navy for 23 years, achieving the rank of senior chief petty officer. While in the Navy, he served during the Vietnam War and was stationed in San Diego; Phoenix; Yokosuka, Japan; Patuxent River, Md.; and Key West, Fla. He attended the University of Northern Iowa for two years and also drove a school bus for North Tama schools and hauled grain for an area farmer.
Larry was a member of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association and the Iowa Horseshoe Pitchers Association.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Darrel (Lenore Hummelman) Bolt of Chula Vista, Calif., and Joshua (Erica) Wade of Kuna, Idaho; a daughter, Sheila (Danny) Brennan of Imperial Beach, Calif.; a stepdaughter, June (Jon) Sivertsen Kahler of Traer; a stepgranddaughter, Kayla (Blake) Sivertsen Hand of Cedar Rapids; a grandson, Garrett Wade; a great-grandson, Wyatt Hand; and a great-grandson on the way.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Darrel and Ronald; and a stepdaughter, Cindy Sivertsen.
Celebration of Life: from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Traer Memorial Building. Military rites conducted by the Traer American Legion will be at 11:30 a.m. during the celebration, followed by a luncheon. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Larry enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening, fishing, horseshoe pitching and walking.
