Larry Bedard passed away of an abdominal aortic aneurysm April 28, 2020. He was born August 26, 1943, to Robert J. and Mildred (Millie) Bedard in Waterloo Iowa. Larry had an older brother, Bob, and a younger sister, Susan. Larry had an undergraduate degree in business and a master's degree in counseling. Larry will be most remembered for his love for his family heritage and his nieces and nephews. Larry was involved in the Cedar Valley community on multiple levels over his lifetime and had a great commitment to the city of Waterloo and the state of Iowa. He was a fan of the UNI volleyball program and Iowa wrestling. Larry had a special place in his heart for children, animals, and the elderly. He loved working out and especially walking the trails at Prairie Lakes in Cedar Falls where he passed away. Larry was adventurous, loyal, fun, and kind. He will be remembered by many in the community as someone who never met a stranger. He loved to meet people and talk. He was known to show photos of his family to anyone he was talking with. Larry was an organ donor and donated bones and tissue to help amputees and cancer patients. He will be remembered by his nieces and nephews as the best uncle in the world. Larry is survived by his dear sister Susan of Franklin TN; a sister-in-law Kathye (Bob) of Waterloo; his nieces and nephews Jeff Bedard of Johnson City, TN, Jennifer Mauro (Tim) of West Des Moines, Matt Nemmers (Amy) of Ankeny, Suzanne Roberts (Chris) of Franklin, TN, Mark Nemmers (Aralee) of Denver, CO, Emily Nemmers of Nashville, TN, and many great-nieces and nephews whom he adored. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Jr.