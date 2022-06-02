Larry Alan Brace died on May 23, 2022 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa at the age of 62. An inurnment ceremony will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 11:00 am at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, followed by a private family lunch.
