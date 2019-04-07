Larry A. Gates

(1944-2019)
WATERLOO — Larry Allen Gates, 74, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 1, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home of natural causes.
He was born Aug. 2, 1944, in Waterloo, son of Clifford John and Elsie Belle Loy Gates. He married Annie Loywd Gary Meeks on March 20, 1990, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Waterloo.
He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1964 and served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. He worked at John Deere for 36 years and retired as a machinist in 2009. He was an active member of Shilliam Avenue Church of God in Christ and served as chair of trustees and a deacon and was a member of the male chorus.
Survived by: his wife; four sons, Craig Gates of La Porte City, Tony Gates of Waterloo, Tracy Meeks of Milwaukee and Spencer Loywd-Meeks of Minneapolis; two daughters, Diane Gates of Cedar Falls and Ivy Meeks of Atlanta; a grandson, Cassius Gates of St. Joseph‚ Mo.; three brothers, LaVerne (Jeanette) Gates of Florida, Don (Shirley) Gates of Aurora‚ Mo., and Ronnie Gates of Waterloo; three sisters, Joan Hanley of St. Petersburg‚ Fla., and Barbara Davis and Karen Moore‚ both of Waterloo; his mother-in-law, Virginia Meeks of Waterloo; 19 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his father-in-law, George Meeks Jr.; seven brothers, Clifford Junior, Gary, Robert, John, Gerald, Dennis and Kenneth Gates; and three sisters, LaVonne Rochholz, Sally Gates and Betty Englehardt.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Shilliam Avenue Church of God in Christ, followed by committal in Garden of Memories Mausoleum with military rites by Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and the U.S. Marine Corps Honors Detail. Celebration gathering 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the church with a special program being called to service promptly at 6 p.m. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Larry was also interested in family genealogy. He was known for being a great mathematician and was a protector of children. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Cedar Valley Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Larry.
