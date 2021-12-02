April 24, 1941-November 26, 2021

APLINGTON-Larrie Marshall Groothuis, age 80, of Aplington, Iowa, was born the son of Fred Alrich and Frieda (Kappel) Groothuis on April 24, 1941, in rural Aplington. Larrie attended and graduated from Aplington High School. After graduation, Larrie opened a lawn mower shop. He then worked as a plumber before going the University of Northern Iowa to ultimately become a science teacher with the Jr.& Sr. High Schools in Cedar Falls. Larrie’s love for his subject, and excellent teaching, led to many friendships with the parents and students.

From childhood on, Larrie loved the outdoors and begin hunting and fishing at an early age. This led to many fun times with relatives and friends as he hunted and fished. It provided many great stories, which he and his friends shared. Larrie also took up target shooting. He qualified as a Sharpshooter and received many first place awards with the National Rifle Association. He was also a member of Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever.

Upon retirement, Larrie returned to rural Aplington only a few miles from his birthplace, where he once again could enjoy the outdoors daily. Surrounded by prairie, he enjoyed riding his 4-wheeler, and sharing about all kinds of flowers to anyone who would listen. Larrie also enjoyed growing his garden and sharing the bounty; he became known for his popcorn, watermelon, tomatoes and more. Larrie will be missed by many.

Larrie died Friday, November 26, 2021, in rural Aplington. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Frieda Groothuis; his brother and sister-in-law, Orville and Sharon Groothuis, and his brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Ontjes.

Larrie is survived by his sister, Lorna Ontjes of Monticello, Minnesota; two nephews, Scott Ontjes (special friend, Kelly Gulyash) and Fred (Ann) Ontjes; and a niece, Lindsey Ontjes.

A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring of 2022.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services—Aplington Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com