Larrie Marshall Groothuis
APLINGTON-Larrie Marshall Groothuis, age 80, of Aplington, Iowa, died Friday, November 26, 2021, in rural Aplington.
Memorial Services will be 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Bethel Reformed Church in rural Aplington, with burial in the Hitesville Cemetery in rural Aplington.
Visitation will be at the church from 12:30 p.m. till the time of the service on Saturday.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.