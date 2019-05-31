LaRae J. Liger

(1952-2019)
WATERLOO — LaRae Jean Liger, 67, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 26, at Rosewood Estate.
She was born Feb. 20, 1952, in Cherokee, daughter of Kenneth and Joyce (Krause) Paulsen. On Aug. 16, 2000, she married Dennis Liger at the Little Brown Church.
She graduated from the Dysart/Geneseo in 1970. LaRae graduated from Northeast Missouri State with a bachelor’s degree in speech pathology. She then graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with her master’s in speech pathology. LaRae worked as a speech pathologist at various schools within Area Education Agency 267 for 34 years.
Survived by: her husband; her mother; and two sisters, LeAnn (Troy) Williamson and Rita (Doug) Albertsen.
Preceded in death by: her father; and her grandma, Ida Krause.
Services: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Dysart United Methodist Church, with burial in Dysart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family
Condolences may be left at www.overtonservice.com.
She enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, camping, fishing on the Mississippi, plants and concerts. LaRae loved helping her speech kids. She loved her nieces and nephews and their children.
