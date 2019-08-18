(1928-2019)
WATERLOO — Laona Jenson, 90, of Waterloo, died Friday, Aug. 16, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born Sept. 11, 1928, in West Bend, daughter of George and Sophia Harms Wichtendahl. She married Gordon Jenson on Sept. 7, 1947.
She was an active member at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving on the Properties Board and the Ladies Aid.
Survivors: a son, Randy Jenson of Waterloo; a granddaughter, Cyndy Cook of Fort Myers‚ Fla.; a great-granddaughter, Emily Calfee of Fort Myers; two sisters, Selma (Eddie) Cruise of Wesley and Emogene (Harold) Batt of Cedar Falls; a brother, Delbert Wichtendahl of Whittemore; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Sue Cook; and siblings, Lorraine, Florence, Eleanor, Henry, Harlan, Bernard and Laura.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Memorials: to the church.
She was an avid baker, and in her earlier years, she enjoyed gardening.
