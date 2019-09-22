{{featured_button_text}}
Lance White

Lance L. White

(1964-2019)

CEDAR FALLS – Lance L. White, 55, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Sept. 20, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.

He was born June 6, 1964, son of Dick and Barbara (Bacon) White in Portland, Ore. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1983. He worked for Jerry Steward Trucking, and then Cedar Valley Freightliner, which became Harrison Truck Centers, as a parts salesman. He later worked as a journeyman electrician for Cedar Valley Electric. At the time of his death he was an independent contractor.

Survivors: his father, Dick (Chris) White of Cedar Falls; his mother, Barbara Cook of Portland, Ore.; two brothers, Mark (Jill) White of Waterloo, and Troy (LeVonne) White of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Sheenu (Aaron) Burtis of Madison, Wis., and Monique Cook of Waldron, Ark.; his best friend, Chris Meacham; and many nieces and nephews.

Services: A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. A gathering of friends and family will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home.

Memorials: to Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.

Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

Lance loved the outdoors, camping, kayaking, skiing and trips to his native Oregon. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes, Oakland Raiders, and NASCAR fan.

