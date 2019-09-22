(1964-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Lance L. White, 55, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Sept. 20, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
He was born June 6, 1964, son of Dick and Barbara (Bacon) White in Portland, Ore. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1983. He worked for Jerry Steward Trucking, and then Cedar Valley Freightliner, which became Harrison Truck Centers, as a parts salesman. He later worked as a journeyman electrician for Cedar Valley Electric. At the time of his death he was an independent contractor.
Survivors: his father, Dick (Chris) White of Cedar Falls; his mother, Barbara Cook of Portland, Ore.; two brothers, Mark (Jill) White of Waterloo, and Troy (LeVonne) White of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Sheenu (Aaron) Burtis of Madison, Wis., and Monique Cook of Waldron, Ark.; his best friend, Chris Meacham; and many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Services: A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. A gathering of friends and family will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home.
Memorials: to Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
Lance loved the outdoors, camping, kayaking, skiing and trips to his native Oregon. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes, Oakland Raiders, and NASCAR fan.
To plant a tree in memory of Lance White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.