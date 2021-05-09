WATERLOO-Lance K. “Lanny” Wilson, 72, of Waterloo, died March 3, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. He was born Nov. 20, 1948 in Waterloo, son of Charles L. and Vera Mae Baumgartner Wilson and graduated from Orange High School in 1967. He obtained his BA in General Science and an MA in German from UNI. Lanny worked at John Deere for 24 years retiring in 2000 as a safety director at the Waterloo Engine Works. He married Cindy Weltge; they later divorced. He married Joann Mackin on December 27, 2003 in Hampton. Lanny was a long-time member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He loved German history, languages, and culture and was a member of UNI German Stammtisch. He is survived by his wife; children Sean Wilson‚ Des Moines, and Shannen (Josh) Roeder‚ Grand Rapids‚ MI; sister, Candace (Ron) Steele‚ Hudson; numerous nieces and nephews; and his granddogs, Ozzie and Blondie. Lanny is preceded in death by his parents. Memorial services 10:30 AM Saturday, May 15, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waterloo. Visitation for one hour before services. Memorials: church, UNI College of Humanities, Arts & Sciences, or NE Iowa Food Bank. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.