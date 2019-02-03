Lana Mae Stapella

(1943-2019)
WATERLOO — Lana M. Stapella, 75, of Waterloo, died Jan. 26 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born March 10, 1943, in La Crosse, Wis., daughter of Lois and Herwald Dipple. She married Robert Stapella on Feb. 12, 1966, in Houston, Minn.
Lana attended school in Minot, N.D., for surgical nursing. She was a surgical nurse and later a medical records transcriptionist for local hospitals.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Ben Stapella of Waterloo and Bryon (Lori) Stapella of Sioux Falls, S.D.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Norman (Diane) Dipple of West Salem, Wis.
Services: will be at a later date.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Lana liked to travel and go to parks. She enjoyed looking at new and different places and things.
