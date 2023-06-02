LaMilda "Mike" Kraft

June 18, 1946-May 28, 2023

WATERLOO-LaMilda "Mike" Kraft, 76, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, of natural causes. She was born June 18, 1946, in rural Sumner, IA, daughter of Donald and Shirley (Olds) Harriman. She was raised with four brothers who gave her the nickname Mike, which stuck for life.

She worked various jobs throughout her life, ranging from waitressing to healthcare. She wore many hats, but always provided for her family.

She enjoyed art: crafting and doing ceramics; and fishing. Family was the most important thing to her. She was a protective mamma bear to all her family and loved to babysit her grandchildren and family pets; she loved animals. She was very proud of all her grandchildren. She also had a special place in her heart for all her nieces and nephews.

Mike is survived by her four children: Sherri Hackbarth of Barefoot Bay, FL, Michael Hackbarth of Waterloo, Monte Kraft of Waterloo, and Kris Ackerman of Shell Rock; her grandchildren: Ryan (Kate) Olson, Paige (Triston) Aswegan, Jordan (Tierney) Cornwell, Braylon Ackerman, Jackson Kraft, and Olivia Kraft; and two great-grandchildren: Charlie Olson, and Miles Cornwell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Tammy Lynn Hackbarth; four brothers; and ex-husband Monte Kraft.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Locke Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave, Waterloo. The funeral service will take place at 11:00 AM Monday, June 5, 2023, also at Locke Garden View Chapel, with burial after in Garden of Memories cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.

