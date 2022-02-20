December 17, 1939-February 14, 2022

WATERLOO-Lael Dean Hoskins, 82, of Waterloo, died Monday, February 14, 2022 at Mission Palms Post Acute in Mesa, AZ.

He was born December 17, 1939, in Cedar Falls, son of Roy G. and Delores L. Cooper Hoskins. Lael graduated from Orange High School in 1959. He married Patricia “Pat” J. Schiel on July 14, 1962 at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren.

Lael worked as an agricultural sales dealer for Vermeer Manufacturing for 48 years, starting in 1974. He also farmed in South Waterloo for all his life.

Lael was a member of South Waterloo Church of the Brethren and Waterloo Coin Club. He enjoyed collecting antique toy tractors and gas pumps. Lael and Pat enjoyed wintering in Mesa for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hoskins of Waterloo; children, John Hoskins of Waterloo, Dale Hoskins of Waterloo, Janann (Rick) Bauler of Hudson‚ Donna (Chris) Mayer of Melbourne‚ and Jackie (Charles) Lampson of Aplington; 10 grandchildren, Kristie Mayer, Paige (Ryan) Nelson, Jenny Mayer, Rachel Bauler, Samantha Bauler, Julie Bauler, Codi Lampson, Hunter Saul, Tanner Lampson, and Autumn Lampson; and a brother, Larry (Sandy) Hoskins of Cedar Falls. Lael is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Garnold Hoskins.

Funeral Services: 10:30 AM Wednesday, February 23 at Locke at Tower Park with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation: 4—7:00 PM Tuesday, February 22, at Locke at Tower Park. Memorials may be directed to the family. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com