Ladonna Rowell

(1961-2020)

Ladonna "Granny" Rowell, 58, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 26, at MercyOne Hospital (formerly Covenant) after fighting a tough battle with cancer.

She was born Oct 17, 1961, in Waterloo, adopted daughter of Evelyn and Wayne Lloyd. Ladonna graduated from Waterloo West High in 1980 and received her nursing license from Hawkeye Technical College in 1983. She married Todd Rowell on Sep. 15, 2000.

Ladonna was a nurse at Covenant from 1988-2016. She is greatly admired by hospital staff for her incredible work ethic, selfless love for her patients, and the lasting impact she had on the countless lives she touched.

Survived by: three children; Melissa (Ben), Michael (Kelsey), and Amanda (Landon); ten grandchildren; Riley, Maci, Avery, Mila, Ivy, Ava, Olive, Kylie, Chloe, and Camden; and one amazing husband who is Pappy to all above, Todd Rowell.

Ladonna is also survived by: one brother, Troy; two sisters; Kim and Brenda; and her birth mother, Karen Crane.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her “other son”, Jeremy Coonradt.