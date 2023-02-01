June 8, 1929-January 30, 2023

SUMNER-LaDonna Mohlis, 93, of Sumner, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will precede services at the Church on Saturday, starting at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made in LaDonna’s name to St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting LaDonna’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

LaDonna Louise, daughter of Alvin and Meta (Schneider) Nuss was born June 8, 1929, at the family’s home, rural Sumner. She was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church-Buck Creek, rural Sumner and confirmed May 9, 1943, at St. John Lutheran Church-Buck Creek. LaDonna received her education in the Oran Schools, graduating from Oran High School in 1947. On October 21, 1947, she was united in marriage with Wayne Mohlis at St. John Lutheran Church-Buck Creek. To this union five children were born, Larry, Roger, Terry, Randy, and Connie. LaDonna assisted her husband, Wayne on the farm for many years. She tended a large garden (was known to have the best strawberries) and raised chickens. LaDonna was a long time faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, teaching Sunday School, was a member of WELCA, served on funeral luncheon committees, and part of the quilting ladies. She enjoyed traveling with Wayne on bus tours (was able to visit the Hoover Dam, Alaska, Branson and California), playing cards (was a member of a few local card clubs) and was a wonderful baker.

LaDonna is survived by her five children, Larry Mohlis of Sumner, Roger Mohlis of Perry, Terry Mohlis of Sumner, Randy Mohlis of Sumner, and Connie (Jeff) Bohle of Farley; six grandchildren, Wendi (Tyler) Maifeld of Sumner, Chris (Audrey) Mohlis of Sumner, Skylar (Jamie) Mohlis of St. Petersburg, Florida, Clint (Meranda) Bohle of Epworth, Kim Lake of Iowa City, and Melissa Mohlis of Sumner; ten great-grandchildren, Madison and Levi Maifeld, Layla, Ike, Ivan and Nell Mohlis, Carson, Aubrie, and Braelynn Bohle, and Peter Lake; sister Marlene Tewes of Jackson, Minnesotta; brothers-in-law, Earl Mohlis of Westgate and Kenneth (Juanita) Mohlis of Fredericksburg; sister-in-law, Garnet McKibben of Oelwein; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne on August 24, 2022, brother, Lloyd (Dorothy) Nuss; sisters-in-law, Elaine (Orlyn) Boeckmann and Dolly Mohlis; and brothers-in-law, Robert Mohlis, Bobb McKibben, and Robert Tewes.