(1929-2020)
FREDERIKA — LaDonna Mae Bergmann, 90, of Frederika, died Thursday, April 23, at home.
She was born May 15, 1929, at the family farm in rural Frederika, daughter of A. Wayne and Alice (Johnson) Bravener. She graduated from Frederika High School in 1948 and competed in the girls’ state basketball tournament. On May 15, 1948, she married Robert J. Bergmann.
LaDonna and her husband owned and operated the B & B Tap in Frederika. After retirement, she ran a day care in Frederika. LaDonna was a member of United Methodist Church, ran the Kid’s Parade, started the King and Queen honor and worked at the election polls.
Survivors: seven children, Roger (Loretta) Bergmann of Frederika, Jane Onken of San Simon, Ariz., Sally (Carl) Dietrich of Springfield, Mo., Gary (Joyce) Bergmann of Frederika, Dale (Tracy) Bergmann of Sumner, Tommy (Rhonna) Bergmann of Waverly, and Debra (Walter) Lundblade of Stoutland, Mo.; 20 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill (Geraldine) Bravener of Tripoli; a brother-in-law, Harlan Pose of New Hampton; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Preceded in death by: her parents, her husband, Robert, who died June 10, 2010; a granddaughter, Wendy Bergmann; a great-granddaughter, Angel Bergmann; a great-great-grandson, Jaxen Rosendahl; five sisters, Valeria Schwartz, Cleona Sonday, Lucille Bravener, Claire White, and Veletta Johnston; and a brother, Adelbert Bravener.
Services: Private family graveside services will be held at Alcock Cemetery, rural Frederika. Join the family on Tuesday, April 28, at 11 a.m. on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Funeral Home’s Facebook Page. A private family viewing is planned at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli with a Celebration of Life set for later.
Memorials: to Alcock Cemetery or the United Methodist Church in Frederika.
Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
LaDonna enjoyed quilting, made dolls, and was a Chicago Cubs fan.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.