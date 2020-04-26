× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1929-2020)

FREDERIKA — LaDonna Mae Bergmann, 90, of Frederika, died Thursday, April 23, at home.

She was born May 15, 1929, at the family farm in rural Frederika, daughter of A. Wayne and Alice (Johnson) Bravener. She graduated from Frederika High School in 1948 and competed in the girls’ state basketball tournament. On May 15, 1948, she married Robert J. Bergmann.

LaDonna and her husband owned and operated the B & B Tap in Frederika. After retirement, she ran a day care in Frederika. LaDonna was a member of United Methodist Church, ran the Kid’s Parade, started the King and Queen honor and worked at the election polls.

Survivors: seven children, Roger (Loretta) Bergmann of Frederika, Jane Onken of San Simon, Ariz., Sally (Carl) Dietrich of Springfield, Mo., Gary (Joyce) Bergmann of Frederika, Dale (Tracy) Bergmann of Sumner, Tommy (Rhonna) Bergmann of Waverly, and Debra (Walter) Lundblade of Stoutland, Mo.; 20 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill (Geraldine) Bravener of Tripoli; a brother-in-law, Harlan Pose of New Hampton; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.