October 10, 1934-July 29, 2021
CLARKSVILLE-LaDonna M. Wamsley, age 86, of Clarksville, Iowa was born the daughter of Ewald and Elda (Bergman) Soldwisch on October 10, 1934, at home in Bremer County, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed into the Christian Faith. She received her education at St. Paul's Lutheran School in Waverly, Iowa and attended the Waverly High School. Before marriage she worked at a local bakery in Waverly.
On August 25, 1957, LaDonna was united in marriage with Robert “Bob” Wamsley at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. The couple made their home on a farm south of Clarksville and in 1963 they moved and resided west of Clarksville on Bob's family farm where they raised three daughters together. Life on the farm was kept busy raising livestock and tending to the fields, and as the girls grew older, she supported their participation in athletics and music. The couple moved into Clarksville in 2015 to their current home.
LaDonna was a faithful longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church, where she was very active in the women's groups, taught Sunday School, Bible School, and was an avid volunteer for various events and celebrations, often bringing her famous recipes. She enjoyed the social time when she was a member of the Friendship Club. When her girls were young, she was a Girl Scout and 4-H Leader for many years. She was also a member and volunteer with the AMVET Auxiliary for several years.
In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, sewing, and playing cards. She loved traveling with Bob throughout the country and abroad. She looked forward to the annual fishing trips to Minnesota. Most of all, LaDonna enjoyed the time spent gathering the family at the farm. She enjoyed hosting holiday celebrations, especially Christmas Eve.
LaDonna passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, of natural causes. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Trae Bohlen; her parents; two sisters, Margaret Jurgens, and Melba Schoonover; and one brother, Vernon Soldwisch.
LaDonna is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert Wamsley of Clarksville; three daughters, Sandra (Mike) Ruby of Greene, JoLynn (Steve) Bohlen of Wapello, and Tracy (Joe) Faust of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Wesley Ruby, Tyler Ruby, Tia Bohlen, Toni Bohlen, Kelsey (Colton) Carriger, and Karter Faust; three great-grandchildren, Paisley, Oakley, and Hadley Ruby; one brother, Donald (Alice) Soldwisch of Readlyn; and one sister, Darlene Ball of Geneseo, Illinois.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the St. John Lutheran Church, with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville, (319) 278-4245, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com
