October 10, 1934-July 29, 2021

CLARKSVILLE-LaDonna M. Wamsley, age 86, of Clarksville, Iowa was born the daughter of Ewald and Elda (Bergman) Soldwisch on October 10, 1934, at home in Bremer County, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed into the Christian Faith. She received her education at St. Paul's Lutheran School in Waverly, Iowa and attended the Waverly High School. Before marriage she worked at a local bakery in Waverly.

On August 25, 1957, LaDonna was united in marriage with Robert “Bob” Wamsley at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. The couple made their home on a farm south of Clarksville and in 1963 they moved and resided west of Clarksville on Bob's family farm where they raised three daughters together. Life on the farm was kept busy raising livestock and tending to the fields, and as the girls grew older, she supported their participation in athletics and music. The couple moved into Clarksville in 2015 to their current home.