Lacey Jo (Albert) Rouse, age 37, formerly of LaPorte City passed away Thursday, February 24 at her home in Emmetsburg, Iowa. She is survived by her children, Makayla, Ally and Hank; her parents, Jerry and Pam Albert of LaPorte City; her siblings, Mitchell Albert of Ankeny, Nickie Fuller of Massachusetts, Angie (Jim) Jackson of Cedar Rapids, and Tonia (Nate) Reel of LaPorte City. Please visit martinmatticefuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and service information.