 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lacey Jo (Albert) Rouse

  • 0

February 24, 2022

Lacey Jo (Albert) Rouse, age 37, formerly of LaPorte City passed away Thursday, February 24 at her home in Emmetsburg, Iowa. She is survived by her children, Makayla, Ally and Hank; her parents, Jerry and Pam Albert of LaPorte City; her siblings, Mitchell Albert of Ankeny, Nickie Fuller of Massachusetts, Angie (Jim) Jackson of Cedar Rapids, and Tonia (Nate) Reel of LaPorte City. Please visit martinmatticefuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and service information.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five life essentials that are okay to splurge on

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News