(1956-2020)

La Verne Harris, 64, of Waterloo, died Sunday, September 13, at Cox Medical Center in Branson, Missouri.

He was born January 21, 1956 in Waterloo, son of Cleveland and Arimel Cole Harris. He married Linda Maxine Culpepper September 3, 1977 in Waterloo.

La Verne graduated from Waterloo East High School. He was employed as a Pastor, Educator at Upper Room Tabernacle, and has been an Ambassador for Christ Church Global since 1987 and an Elder since 2008. He was a driver’s education instructor for Drive Tec with the Waterloo Community Schools.

La Verne never met a stranger, he was kind and friendly. He lived to serve the Lord and the good Lord has called him home. He was a blessing and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by: his wife, Linda; a son, Xavier L. Harris of Waterloo; three daughters, Shannon C. Harris of Houston, Texas, Isis S. Harris of Ames, and Jyssica N. Harris of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Jontavious, Khaleel, Khalifah, Alimah, Qadir, and Mykah: three sisters, Jessie Filmore, Carolyn (Carl) Samuels both of Waterloo, Darlene (Curtis) Austin, of Coffeeville Kansas.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Lille Harris and Florene Dixon; and a brother, Leon Harris.