September 11, 1934-July7 17, 2023

La Vern Marlyn Van Hauen, 88, Cedar Falls, died Monday, July 17, 2023 at Northcrest Specialty Care, Waterloo. He was born September 11, 1934 in Parkersburg to the late Sievert and Jenny (Engelkes) Van Hauen. He married Beverly Hippen on February 7, 1955 and the couple was blessed with two children: Becky and Steve. La Vern worked as a machine operator and in shipping for Weyerhauser Paper Co. for 43 years retiring in 1997.

La Vern was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan supporting all of their athletic endeavors. He was a season ticket holder and traveled to many games as far as Texas. He also enjoyed the Atlanta Braves, Indianapolis Colts and NASCAR. In his free time he liked to play softball and golf. La Vern especially enjoyed spending time working outside on his lawn.

La Vern is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Beverly; children, Becky Van Hauen of Hopkins, MN and Steve (Edie) Van Hauen of Waterloo; granddaughter, Felicia (Derek) Altenberg of Olive Branch, MS; great-grandson, Kayden; sister, Mary Ann Bolhuis and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by an infant sister and sisters, Lorraine Rieken and Leona Van Lengen.

The graveside committal service for La Vern will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 21 at Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, July 20 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org.