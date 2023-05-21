August 16, 1941—May 17, 2023

DAVENPORT-La France Russell of Davenport, Iowa, died at home May 17, 2023, of natural causes.

She was born August 16, 1941, in Pickens, Mississippi, to Saul and Mary Austin. She later relocated with her family to Waterloo, Iowa. La France loved reading, bowling, and traveling. She graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, was a proud member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, the Second Baptist Church, and Choir until her health started failing.

La France married Willie Russell on August 1, 1979. They lived in Waterloo and worked at the John Deere Tractor Works. In August 2000 they transferred to Deere and Company and moved to Davenport. La France joined the newly established corporate accounts payables department and played a key role in developing improved processes and procedures. She retired in 2004 with 30 years of distinguished service.

Survived by: brothers, Saul Austin and Joe (Karen) Austin; five nieces; and 14 nephews.

La France was preceded in death by: her father, Saul, and mother, Mary Austin; brothers, Willie and Morrell Austin; and sisters, Janie (James) Hutchins and Canary (Robert) Hutchins.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 317 Sumner Street, where they will receive friends.

Services will be at 11 am on Thursday at Antioch Baptist Church with burial in Garden of Memories. Friends may call at Sanders Funeral Service on Wednesday from 5-7 pm and 1 hour before services at the church.