LA PORTE CITY -- L. "Pat" Hedrington Jr., 85, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, at La Porte City Specialty Care.
He was born on April 27, 1934, in New Richmond, Wis., son of Leonard Patrick and Eugenia "Jeanne" Bonneprise Hedrington Sr. He married Shirley Busjahn on Oct. 4, 1952, at St. Jude's Rectory in Beloit, Wis.
Pat was a 1953 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He worked at John Deere Co. as a maintenance electrician for 38 years, retiring in 1996.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City.
Survived by: his wife, of La Porte City Specialty Care; four sons, Jeff of Davenport, Michael of La Porte City, Matthew of Las Vegas and Joseph (Dolly) of The Colony, Texas; three daughters, Jeri Hedrington of Cedar Falls, Jeanne (Gary) Spettel of Rochester, Minn., and Maureen (Todd) Meyer of Wellsburg; 10 grandchildren, Holly, Zach, Nikki, Keith, Amelita, Ampy, Steven, Nina, Jordan and Cody; nine great-grandchildren, Hope, T.J., Tanner, Hudson, Bennett, Lance, Isaac, Angelene and Claire; and a sister, Anita Riphahn of Cambria, Wis.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and two sisters, Leah Zimmerman and Delores Tyler.
Private family services: will be at a later date, with inurnment in the West View Cemetery. La Porte City Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of Shirley.
He worked at John Deere downtown and was transferred to Engine Works when that site was opened. He was affectionately known as “Fat Pat” by his co-workers.
