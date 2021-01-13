February 1, 1926-January 10, 2021

L. Neil Fike, 94, of Waterloo, died Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village.

He was born February 1, 1926, in Waterloo, son of Homer S. and Margaret K. Dawson Fike. Neil graduated from Orange High School in 1943. He married Beverly Borries June 26, 1948 in Minneapolis, MN. She died October 24, 2015.

Neil farmed in Orange Township for 50 years on his Century Farm milking Old Farmstead Guenseys. He served on several dairy boards and was an Iowa Distinguished Dairyman. He also was a custodian at Grace Brethren for five years.

He was a member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, Gideons International, Farm Bureau, and Friendship Village Auxiliary. In 2004, he and Beverly received the Mayor Volunteer Award. He volunteered at Covenant Medical Center patient entrance. He would also drive Friendship Village residents to doctor appointments. Neil and Beverly sang duet at Park Lane Chapel, led Sing-along, and called Bingo at Lakeview Lodge. Neil also sang for many years with the Village Voices.