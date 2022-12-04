October 3, 1940-November 18, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Kyle R. Schuler, 82, of Independence, Iowa went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 18, 2022. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the spring/early summer of 2023, as Kyle’s grandson is receiving chemotherapy and has been advised not to be in large crowds. More details of Kyle’s celebration to come. Until then, please speak of and remember him. In memory of him, take a walk, find your quiet place in nature, and honor the Creator who has gifted us with His Creation. That same Creator has made Kyle new in His death.

While these may be some of the last words written on the life of Kyle Schuler, we hope that they will not be the last ones spoken of the man he was. Kyle was born October 3, 1940, to Ralph and Dorothy (Smith) Schuler of Jesup, Iowa, He graduated from Jesup High School and attended UNI until he was drafted into the Army to serve in the Vietnam War. Once back, he married Marilyn Diane Decker November 19, 1966. They divorced in November 2016. Together they had Kristan and Kimberly.

Kyle worked at John Deere as a supervisor for over 30 years. He met and worked with several amazing people in that time with whom he kept in touch throughout his retirement. Outside of work, he was a man with many talents and interests. He loved the outdoors. His gardening skills were second to none and he blessed his family with fresh produce during the summer season. He also blessed his family with a well-manicured yard and orchard as he tended things so meticulously, He had a special love for animals (especially dogs,) caring for orphaned animals, wild or domestic, and would put anything he had on hold to help out a fellow man or beast with any need they had.

He was highly visual bringing to fruition wood working projects, to include furniture and work carving, that were just like the image in his mind or the mind of the one for whom he was building. At the same time, he enjoyed restoring things through tender loving care to their full potential. His wood working tools now sit idle as he never did.

Kyle is survived by his daughters Kristan (Joseph) Steinbron of Independence, Iowa; Kimberly (Paul) Boundas of Frankfort, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Schuler, Carter, Brooklynn, Kyric, Jax, Kylen, and Ted; and a sister, Sharon Hutcheon of Topsham, Maine.

He was preceded in death his parents and his brother-in-law, Jim Hutcheon.

