(1946-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Kyle L. Hansen, 73, of Cedar Falls, died at home Monday, Feb. 18.

He was born Jan. 25, 1946, in Cedar Falls, son of Robert and Emma (Forney) Hansen. He married Susan M. Mullin on Oct. 9, 1971, and they later divorced.

Kyle served in the U.S. Army. He was a truck driver with Blue Line Moving and Storage, and then employed at Weisman Steel and John Deere.

Survived by: his daughter, LeAnn Freeman of Cedar Falls; two grandchildren, Skyler and Dillon Freeman; a brother, John R. Hansen of Horton; and a sister, Judy Hoover of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: a son, Virgil Lee Hansen; four sisters, Zoe Acklin, Rosie Harthill, Evangiline “Alice” Henriksen, and Trudy Bratt.

No services are being planned. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

