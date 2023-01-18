August 9, 1960-January 5, 2023

PARKERSBURG-Kurtis Keen Kruger, 62 of Parkersburg, Iowa passed away from a heart attack on Thursday, January 5th, 2023, in Nochixtlan, Mexico. He was on the last 1,500-mile segment of his decade long goal to ride his motorcycle over 15,000 miles from the top of North America to the bottom of South America.

Kurt was born on August 9th, 1960, in Grundy Center, Iowa, the son of Dennis Kruger and Billie Lee Mommer. He attended Dike High School and graduated with the class of 1978. He married Bonnie Ann Deer in 1989 and they had 2 sons, Kody and Klayton. Starting at a young age, Kurt worked as a farmer for Kruger Seeds, before forming his own farming business in 1995.

He was a loving father, hard-working farmer, dedicated member of Alcoholics Anonymous, and a life-long adventurer. He was a charter member of the Second Chance motorcycle club and remained active in the organization his entire life. Kurt had a soft spot for children and smiled with excitement when he learned he would become a grandpa.

When it was time to work, he was focused and efficient. Kurt always knew he wanted to be a farmer and devoted his life to mastering his craft. There was no job on the farm he wouldn’t do, and would regularly clean grain bins, climb the bins/leg, and fix tile. He enjoyed being mistaken as an employee and having the opportunity to reveal his identity. He worked with his two sons every day, who were very much inspired by his work ethic and ability to lead by example. His presence in the office and in the field can never be replaced.

Kurt built many lasting friendships through his 40-year membership in Alcoholics Anonymous. Over the years, he was quick to help a brother in need but avoided any recognition for doing so. Few people know the extent of what he has done for the AA community.

When the farm work was done, he would immediately start planning a new motorcycle adventure. He rode in places like Mongolia, Iceland, Norway, South Africa, Chile, Peru, and Colombia, to name just a few. Kurt also had a love for endurance motorcycle riding. His idea of fun was riding from the east coast to the west coast in under 50 hours and riding in the Hoka Hey, a motorcycle race spanning 9,833 miles with hundreds of riders, in which he placed 13th at the age of 60. He rode over 750,000 miles in his lifetime, enough to circle the earth 30 times, and it brought his life great joy and adventure.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents: Dennis Kruger of Iowa, and Billie Lee Mommer of Texas; sisters: Kimberly Kruger of Texas, Stacy Kruger of Colorado and Heidi (Michel) Kruger of Portugal; sons: Kody (Vanessa) Kruger of Iowa and Klayton (Lauren) Kruger of Iowa; niece: Jessie Marie of Texas; nephews: Jacob Bear of Texas and Django Vermeulen Kruger of Portugal; and many other aunt/uncles, cousins, family, and friends whom he treasured.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Jake and Lillian (Finger) Kruger, & Russell and Lois (Ericksen) Mommer; step-mother: Holly (Harris) Kruger; brother and sister-in-law: Phil and Jodi (Anderson) Kruger.

Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 20th at Fredsville Lutheran Church located at 32756 150th Street, Cedar Falls, Iowa. Funeral services for Kurt will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan 21st. Pastor Lee will officiate the service Fredsville Church. For further information or to leave condolences, please visit www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

The family of Kurt would like to extend our sincere thanks to Brian Foltz who was travelling with Kurt when he passed away and he said, “This ride is not done until we get him home.”

Memorials may be directed to ABATE of Iowa or the Northeast Iowa Food bank.