April 15, 1959—April 15, 2021
Kurt Jesse Smelser passed away on April 15, 2021, his 62nd birthday. Kurt will be remembered for his kind heart, wry jokes, jovial laughter, & award-winning talent for homebrewing beer.
Kurt was born the youngest of six children & only son of Eugene & Beverly (Landau) Smelser in Waterloo. He graduated from East High & played contrabass in Drum & Bugle Corps. He married Annette Stange with whom he had his son David. They later divorced. Kurt worked as an industrial engineer throughout the Midwest. Several years ago, he was delighted to reunite with his son Peter who had been adopted. Kurt was a 30-year colon cancer survivor, & recently had been living with pulmonary fibrosis.
Kurt is survived by his sons: David Smelser of Minneapolis, & Peter (Emily) Dimberio of Melissa, TX; sisters: Judy Mitchell of Traer, Joni Lynn of Fort Collins, LeAnne (Doug) Daringer of Ladera Ranch, CA, & LuDene (Kevin) Donaldson of Aiken, SC; grandsons: Mitchell & Maddox, 13 nieces & nephews, 15 grandnieces & nephews, & an abundance of dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents & his sister Janet Eastman.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday April 23, 3:00 pm at Gateway Park, Cedar Falls. Please bring camping chairs.
A memorial fund has been set up at https:/www.gofundme.com/f/kurt-smelser-memorial-fund.
