Kurt Jesse Smelser

Kurt was born the youngest of six children & only son of Eugene & Beverly (Landau) Smelser in Waterloo. He graduated from East High & played contrabass in Drum & Bugle Corps. He married Annette Stange with whom he had his son David. They later divorced. Kurt worked as an industrial engineer throughout the Midwest. Several years ago, he was delighted to reunite with his son Peter who had been adopted. Kurt was a 30-year colon cancer survivor, & recently had been living with pulmonary fibrosis.