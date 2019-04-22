(1923-2019)
HAZLETON — Kuhny Van Heuvelen, 95, of rural Hazleton, died Friday, April 19, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
He was born Sept. 13, 1923, in Nashua, son of Koert and Elsie (VanDyke) Van Heuvelen. He graduated from Ionia High School in Ionia in 1939. He graduated from Gates Business College in Waterloo in 1953. Kuhny farmed in the Charles City area until 1953. He married Lola Rogers in Cedar Falls; they later divorced. Kuhny married Imogene Kay (Fink) Loeb on Feb. 20, 1980, in Galena, Ill. After graduating from college, Kuhny operated an accounting and tax service and worked as an implement store manager for Oliver M. Greenley, both in Independence. He later managed an implement store for J.I. Case Co. in Oelwein, retiring in 1980. Kuhny then returned to farming south of Hazleton and north of Fairbank until he retired again in 2005.
He was president of the Independence Jaycees and had been on the Independence City Council. He was past president of the Buffalo Creek Golf and Country Club in Winthrop and was a past board of directors member and past president of the Buchanan Mutual Insurance Association in Independence.
Survivors: his wife, Imogene “Jeanie” Van Heuvelen; a son, Roger Van Heuvelen of Crookston, Minn.; a nephew, Ronald (Stacey) Reints of Cedar Falls; a sister-in-law, Shirley Burco of Oelwein; two brothers-in-law, James (Charlene) Tatro of Oelwein and Wayne Fink of New Virginia; and many other family members.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Phyllis Ann; a brother, Fred Van Heuvelen; a sister, Elsie (Van Heuvelen) Reints; a sister-in-law, Laurnetta (Hobert) Van Heuvelen; brothers-in-law, Harm Reints and Darwin Burco; a nephew, Brett Burco; and two half sisters and a half brother, Jennie Smith, Mettina Dixon and Hiram Van Heuvelen.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, with burial in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and for one hour before the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences at at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
