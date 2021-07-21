July 14, 1961-July 15, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Kristine Marie Snyder passed away on July 15, 2021. She was born on July 14th, 1961, to Steflet and Mary Lou (Carter) Rauk. Kristine attended Decorah schools, was active in the marching band, and graduated from Decorah High School. On August 13, 1983, she married the love of her life, Eric “Rick” Snyder. The two relocated to Cedar Falls and had three children, making motherhood a full-time job for Kris. Kris was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles, and playing cards. On the weekends you could find her watching College and NFL football, cheering on her teams.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Steflet and Mary Lou Rauk; brothers-in-law: Hank Snyder, Todd Neubauer and Gary Snyder; mother-in-law Judy Snyder, and husband Rick on September 10th, 2020.
Kristine is survived by her three children: Andrew, Ben and Kaitlin (Austin) Snyder, one granddaughter Piper, two brothers, Jon (Sarah) Rauk and Richard Rauk, brother-in-law, Jeff Snyder, sister-in-law Gordie Neubauer, her aunt Lorraine Borrowski, uncle Dennis Carter, many nieces and nephews.
Please join us for a picnic to celebrate the life of Kris on Friday, July 23rd at Island Park Shelter #1 in Cedar Falls at 4:00 pm. Cards may be sent to Kaitlin at 1315 W. 8th St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.fjelstul.com
