July 14, 1961-July 15, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Kristine Marie Snyder passed away on July 15, 2021. She was born on July 14th, 1961, to Steflet and Mary Lou (Carter) Rauk. Kristine attended Decorah schools, was active in the marching band, and graduated from Decorah High School. On August 13, 1983, she married the love of her life, Eric “Rick” Snyder. The two relocated to Cedar Falls and had three children, making motherhood a full-time job for Kris. Kris was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles, and playing cards. On the weekends you could find her watching College and NFL football, cheering on her teams.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Steflet and Mary Lou Rauk; brothers-in-law: Hank Snyder, Todd Neubauer and Gary Snyder; mother-in-law Judy Snyder, and husband Rick on September 10th, 2020.

Kristine is survived by her three children: Andrew, Ben and Kaitlin (Austin) Snyder, one granddaughter Piper, two brothers, Jon (Sarah) Rauk and Richard Rauk, brother-in-law, Jeff Snyder, sister-in-law Gordie Neubauer, her aunt Lorraine Borrowski, uncle Dennis Carter, many nieces and nephews.