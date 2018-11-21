CEDAR FALLS — Kristine C. Ludwig, 40, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Dubuque, died Sunday, Nov. 18, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids, of cancer.
She was born Sept. 26, 1978, in Dubuque, daughter of Michael and Catherine (Davidshofer) Ludwig.
She graduated from Dubuque Hempstead in 1997 and attended the University of Northern Iowa and Kirkwood Community College. Kristine was employed for the past 11 years with Accel Group (formerly for Millhiser-Smith).
Survived by: her mother, Catherine A. Ludwig of Dubuque; her father and stepmother, Michael R. and Lois E. Ludwig of Fort Dodge; two brothers, Jim and Rich Ludwig; two stepbrothers, Nic and Tony DeAngelis; paternal grandmother, Barbara Ludwig; her ex-husband, Jeremy Kunz; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by: her maternal grandparents, Charles and Velma Davidshofer; and paternal grandfather, Richard Ludwig.
Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Church of the Nativity on Dubuque, preceded by visitation from 9 to 11:15 a.m. The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the Kristine Ludwig Memorial Fund.
Kristine had many friends in the Cedar Rapids and Cedar Falls area. She was an avid video game player and loved being surrounded by family and friends. Kristine’s family would like to express their gratitude to the awesome support team at Accel Group and all her very close friends.
