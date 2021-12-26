ACKLEY-Kristin K. Muller, 73, of Ackley, died on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Hansen Family Hospital, Iowa Falls. Kristin was born on May 8, 1948 in Waterloo, the daughter of Lawrence and Christina (Haats) Winkowitsch. She was a member of the Ackley United Methodist Church. She worked at Farmland Foods in Iowa Falls and later at Electrolux in Webster City. She was skilled in the kitchen, baking apple crisps, cookies, special treats and meals for her loved ones. Kristin enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and tomato plants. Animals, especially her yorkie “Chester” held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed playing cards, spending time with family and friends. Survived by her son, Chad (Deb Pacyna) Muller of Hollis, NH; granddaughter, Amanda Muller of NYC; brother Darwin (Delores) Winkowitsch of Allison; two sisters Verda (Dan) Mobley of Ackley, and Laurie (Chuck) Morris, of Cedar Falls; numerous nieces and nephews; and many cousins. Preceded in death by her parents and niece, Allison Jo Morris Keim.