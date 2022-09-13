July 3, 1962-September 10, 2022

WATERLOO-Kristi L. Nosbisch, 60, of Waterloo, died Saturday, September 10 at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital.

She was born July 3, 1962 in Waterloo, daughter of Ronald J. and Karen K. Augustson Schuler. She married Gregory L. Klunenberg and they were later divorced. She married Larry C. Nosbisch July 31, 1998 in Waterloo.

Kristi graduated from Waterloo West High School, class of 1980 and attended Hawkeye Community College. She was employed in Human Resources at Heartland Management.

She is survived by her husband, Larry of Waterloo; her children, Joey Nosbisch of Ames, Malorie (JB) Bolger of Waterloo, Chris (Lisa) Nosbisch of Mt. Vernon and Mike (Erica) Nosbisch of Norwalk; seven grandchildren, Kennede, Kadyn, Tristin, Dylan, Charlee, Addyson, Briggs and one on the way; her mother, Karen Beckner of Waterloo; a brother, Dan Schuler of Waterloo and two sisters, Deb (Mark) Turner of Waterloo and Laurie (Tim) Gibson of Denver, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Schuler and step-father, Michael Beckner.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 16 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Public visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 15 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and for an hour before services at the church.

A memorial fund will be established at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.