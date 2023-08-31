IOWA CITY—Kristen Lynn Baker, age 58, of Iowa City, Iowa entered into eternal life with Jesus on August 23, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after unexpected complications connected to her courageous battle against breast cancer.

Kris is survived by her husband, Kelly Baker of Iowa City, IA; daughter Mackenzie (Logan) Mundt of Cedar Falls, IA; son Dylan (Rachel) Mertens of Iowa City, IA; grandson Beckett Graham Mundt; granddaughter Maren Grace Mertens; her parents, Richard and Marsha Bachman of Grinnell, IA; sister Kimberly (Matthew) Bigler of Cedar Falls, IA; nephew Quinn Bigler of Janesville, IA and niece Anne Bigler of Cedar Falls, IA. Kris was preceded in death by her aunt and uncle, Greta and Dan Young of Denver, CO and cousin, Lisa Young of Denver, CO.

A celebration of life is planned for Thursday, October 5, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City with a time of sharing to begin at 6:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be placed in a memorial fund that has been established in honor of Kris’ grandchildren as well as for a fountain and memorial plaque.

