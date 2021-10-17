WATERLOO-Kris Johnston, 74, of Waterloo, died Friday, October 1, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. She was born August 10, 1947 in Minneapolis, MN, daughter of Harold and Mary Waterbury Fredrikson. She graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1965, then obtained her bachelors degree from the University of Northern Colorado in 1969. She married James “Jim” Johnston August 26, 1995 at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Waterloo. Kris was a registered nurse and a French teacher for many years prior to her retirement in 2005. She was a member of PEO Chapter Lo. She enjoyed traveling and going to shows. She also had many cats over her lifetime. She was a distant decedent of Daniel Boone’s family. She is survived by her husband, Jim Johnston‚ Waterloo; sister, Jeanne Greene‚ Oro Valley‚ AZ; two nephews, Stephen Greene‚ Oro Valley‚ AZ, and Michael Stone‚ Evergreen‚ CO; and three nieces, Leslie Stone-Roy‚ Fort Collins‚ CO, Mary Kay Kilgannon‚ Lakewood‚ CO, and Beth Stone-Ehrhardt‚ Arvada‚ CO. She is preceded by her parents; and sister, Peggy Stone Blankenfeld. Services: 1:00 PM, Monday October 18 at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel with burial following in the cemetery; Visitation for one hour prior to services at Memorial Park Chapel. A memorial fund will be established. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com to leave condolences.