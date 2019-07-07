(1937-2019)
WAVERLY — Kirsten Hafermann, 81, of Waverly, died Thursday, July 4, at home.
She was born Sept. 20, 1937, in Copenhagen Denmark, daughter of Mary and Anders Peder Christensen. She graduated from high school in and moved to Germany where she worked until 1960, then moved to work in England until 1962. She decided to return to Denmark to attend Bible School and worked in her dad’s business for a few months.
In 1963, she became a missionary for the Danish Mission Society in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania, northwestern diocese in Bukoba, Tanzania. She married the Rev. Herbert Hafermann on July 25, 1964, in Kisarawe, where he had been assigned as District Pastor of the Uzaramo-Uluguru Synod. She then began working with and supporting Herb in his missionary work, as a volunteer in administrative roles, as a teacher in the adult leadership program, as a leader of women’s projects, providing educational opportunities for young people, AIDS work through Faraja Trust, and being a mother.
The couple lived in the U.S. on sabbaticals in 1971, 1986, and 1992 in Dubuque, Waverly and Isssaquah, Wash. They returned to Tanzania in July 1972 to the Lutheran Junior Seminary then located at Vuga in Usambara mountains. In November 1975 they moved with the school to Morogoro. During the 1986 sabbatical, Kirsten achieved her BA degree at Wartburg College. In 1988 they adopted their sons. In 2003, Kirsten retired and moved to Waverly.
Survivors: two sons, Delmar and Belarmino of Cedar Falls and Waverly; three sisters Ellen, Tove, and Inger of Denmark; grandchildren Isabela, Gabriela, Lionel Rafael, and Katarina of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her husband on April 2, 2017.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Waverly; burial in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation is 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School. Kaiser-Corson Funeral, Waverly, is assisting the family, 352-1187.
Memorials: to either ELCA World Hunger, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School or Diers/Hafermann Endowed Scholarship at Wartburg College.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
